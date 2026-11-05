Rs 93-lakh power bill, 3-hour outage: Gurugram housing society goes to court

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district court... Read More
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Residents of a housing society in Gurugram’s Sector 110 were in for a shock when they received an electricity bill of Rs 93 lakh on October 27, including Rs 50 lakh in previous dues that the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) said it could not account for.
The issue escalated four days later, when electricity supply to Indiabulls Enigma was disrupted for three hours despite residents having paid the current bill of 43.45 lakh. Fearing further disconnections over the previous dues, the RWA approached a Gurugram court, which restrained the electricity distribution company from cutting or curtailing supply to the complex.
According to the RWA general secretary, a part of the bill pertained to a period before the residential complex was fully handed over by the builder. “The bill was raised from 2024 onwards. The full charge was handed over from the builder to the RWA in April 2026,” he said.
“This was an abnormal figure. We’re dependent on monthly payments made to us by residents. We were shocked at how the bill was so high,” he told The Indian Express.
The association then decided to examine what the bill comprised. Of the total Rs 93 lakh, Rs 43.45 lakh was for current monthly consumption, while the remaining amount comprised previous dues. “The builder had been making payments regularly. We didn’t know where this Rs 50 lakh had come from,” the general secretary said.
The RWA later found that the amount had been listed under the sundry account. “We discovered that charges for non-domestic consumption, including the clubhouse and restaurant, had been added. We don’t even have a restaurant as of now. They had added whatever charges they wanted and prepared the bill,” the general secretary said.
In court, the RWA said there was an imminent threat of further disconnections, which could disrupt essential services such as lifts, water pumps, common lighting and emergency facilities for the 562 families living in the complex.
On November 2, the court restrained Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) from disconnecting, interrupting or curtailing electricity supply to the 562 families. The ad interim injunction was subject to the RWA paying all current and future monthly consumption charges.
“… Electricity is an essential amenity indispensable to basic human existence and community habitation. If supply is abruptly disrupted over disputed past arrears of Rs 50,33,124.02 pending notice to the defendants, irreparable injury and extreme hardship will be caused to hundreds of innocent residents, senior citizens, and patients,” said Civil Judge (Junior Division) Ayush Garg in an order dated November 2.
“Consequently, a prima facie case and balance of convenience exist in favour of the plaintiff, and the object of granting an ad-interim injunction would be defeated by the delay of issuing notice in the first instance,” the court added.
It said in the meantime, DHBVN is restrained from disconnecting, interrupting, or curtailing electricity supply to the residential complex on account of non-payment of the disputed amount, “subject to the condition that the plaintiff association shall continue to regularly deposit all current and future monthly electricity consumption charges as and when billed”.
When contacted, a DHBVN spokesperson said the demand had been raised after an audit found pending dues against commercial load use.
“The demand was raised on July 3 by the audit wing, which has now been stayed and will be complied with. Regular consumer bills will continue to be charged and supply will be as per usual. The Rs 50 lakh demand is subject to further court orders and can be claimed against the builder as well with interest,” the spokesperson said.