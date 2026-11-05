Rs 93-lakh power bill, 3-hour outage: Gurugram housing society goes to court

Residents of a housing society in Gurugram’s Sector 110 were in for a shock when they received an electricity bill of Rs 93 lakh on October 27, including Rs 50 lakh in previous dues that the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) said it could not account for.

The issue escalated four days later, when electricity supply to Indiabulls Enigma was disrupted for three hours despite residents having paid the current bill of 43.45 lakh. Fearing further disconnections over the previous dues, the RWA approached a Gurugram court, which restrained the electricity distribution company from cutting or curtailing supply to the complex.

The Rs 50 lakh dues

According to the RWA general secretary, a part of the bill pertained to a period before the residential complex was fully handed over by the builder. “The bill was raised from 2024 onwards. The full charge was handed over from the builder to the RWA in April 2026,” he said.