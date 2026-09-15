‘Why didn’t you stop after hitting me’: Woman questions Gurugram hit & run accused’s defence

The Gurugram hit-and-run case involving a woman biker and a gym owner in a car has gone massively viral. The woman, identified as Shivani Chauhan aka ‘Sia’, has now questioned the accused, Kalyan Baisla, if he was innocent, why did he not stop to help.

The incident occurred on September 13 and was captured on video when the woman and a few of her biker friends went out for a ‘Sunday ride’. Sia was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike.

The videos released by Sia and one of her rider friends showed Baisla, driving a car bearing a Haryana number plate, tailing the group before allegedly cutting sharply into Sia’s lane and colliding with her bike. While Sia posted a point-of-view video from her bike, Abhishek Sharma, another biker captured the entire incident from his helmet camera.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

What is the allegation against Baisla?

According to Sia and her friends, Baisla had deliberately changed lanes and hit her as she refused to pull over when he asked her to. “The guy hit her intentionally… He asked her to stop but she didn’t for her safety, So he hit and run her so badly,” Sharma said.

Another biker who tried to stop Baisla posted his POV video where he can be seen chasing the car and asking Baisla to stop and pull over at a red light. However, Baisla speeds away.

What Baisla is saying in defence?

Baisla, however, claims that the crash was completely unintentional. In an interview with TV channel Aaj Tak, he alleged that the bikers’ group were constantly slowing and speeding up in front of his car. “There were 20-22 of them. Why are you showing just two persons in your video? Why not show everyone? Take the name of your friend that you are mentioning,” he said.

He further said: “I am sad for the girl [over the crash].”

Story continues below this ad

What does the woman rider have to say?

Sia posted a video responding to comments made by Baisla during his interview, in which he accused her riding group of slowing down and “pinching” them on the road. Responding to the allegation, Sia said it was clearly visible in the video she had posted who was “pinching” whom. She also questioned how her slowing down or speeding up affected him and said it did not give him any reason to chase her.

Later in the video, Sia addressed Baisla’s claim that he could not identify that she was a woman. She said it was “not possible” that he could not identify her as she had long hair, which she had tied in a ponytail during the ride. She said Baisla saw her and made a hand gesture asking her to stop.

Responding to Baisla’s accusation that she had not posted all the videos and that there were 20-22 videos of the incident, Sia said, “for a hit and run case are the 2 videos not enough? ” She also questioned his claim that he felt bad for her, saying, ” why didnt you stop and check up on me?”. Sia added that a difference of just a few seconds could have resulted in serious injuries, possibly a fracture or even death.

She further said she feels “shamefull for such people who state it affecting my family, i dont think these kind of people think for second that they also have sister, female and they feel unsafe on Delhi and Gurgaon roads.” Towards the end of the video, she said that “we can teach such people who to drive.”