Gurugram’s richest address flooded: Why Golf Course Road struggled with heavy rain

On Gurugram’s famed Golf Course Road, where apartments can sell for as much as Rs 85 crore and a square foot can command more than Rs 85,000, even the city’s wealthiest enclave could not escape this monsoon’s flooding.

On Monday, videos showing knee-deep, muddy water outside DLF Magnolias, one of the addresses on the city’s so-called “Billionaires’ Row”, went viral. Flooding was also reported along heavily invested real estate corridors between the DLF Golf Course and the Rapid Metro viaduct.

Outside Magnolias, Gurugram. Where flats sell for Rs 50 crore plus. Drainage system in Ggn is abysmal! One can keep posting, keep demanding accountabilty but nothing changes! Nothing ! pic.twitter.com/j2NxQTngNt — vedika sud (@vedikas) August 24, 2026

According to official estimates, Gurgaon recorded 75 mm of rainfall by 5 p.m. on Monday, including 52 mm during an intense three-hour spell.

Billion-dollar strip, 2.5 mm drainage

Civic officials say Gurgaon’s drainage network remains inadequate for extremely heavy rainfall.

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According to officials at the Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the original drainage system was designed to handle just 2.5 mm of rain an hour. It has since been upgraded to handle about 6.5-7 mm an hour, they said.

People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday. (PTI Photo) People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

“But during very heavy rainfall in a short period, like we witnessed on Monday, even this upgraded system gets overwhelmed. As a result, water cannot flow properly through the main drainage pipes, leading to waterlogging on these roads,” a GMDA official said.

The downstream back-pressure problem

DLF has an internal drainage network within its residential complexes that collects rainwater and sends it into larger GMDA drains outside the colonies.

Estate management officials said that even if pumps and other measures are used to clear water from inside the complex, flooding can persist if the external drains are blocked or already operating at capacity.

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Nitya Mohan, head of facilities for DLF City (Phases 1-4), said the problem becomes acute during intense rainfall when the larger GMDA drains downstream are already carrying more water than they can handle.

“The GMDA drain at the affected location is about 900 mm by 900 mm in size. During peak rainfall, it reaches or exceeds its maximum capacity. Because the drain is already full, water from DLF’s internal drainage system cannot flow into it easily,” he said.

“This causes back-pressure, meaning the water gets held back and starts accumulating instead of flowing away.”

Mohan said pre-monsoon preparations, including desilting internal stormwater lines, constructing additional recharge pits and deploying tractor-mounted diesel pumps, had been completed.

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But Mohan said the main drains outside the colony needed to be urgently upgraded.

“The entire drainage network should be properly studied, and where necessary, the drains should be enlarged to around 1,200 mm,” she said.

The Aravalli runoff problem

Another factor behind flooding on Golf Course Road is its location at the foot of the Aravalli hills, officials said.

GMDA Executive Engineer Amit Godara said heavy rain sends large volumes of water downhill towards Golf Course Road, which naturally becomes a collection point because there is no alternative natural route for the runoff.

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“All our pre-monsoon checks, including desilting and inspection of underpass drainage, were completed. However, on the GCR stretch, the entire runoff from the Aravallis, which has no other natural bypass channel, accumulates directly on the carriageway before entering the master drains,” Godara said.

During extremely heavy rainfall, the official explained, the volume of runoff from the hills can therefore overwhelm the drainage system, leaving even one of Gurgaon’s most expensive residential corridors vulnerable to flooding, the officials said.