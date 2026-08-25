Gurugram’s richest address flooded: Why Golf Course Road struggled with heavy rain

On Monday, videos showing knee-deep, muddy water outside DLF Magnolias, one of the addresses on the city’s so-called “Billionaires’ Row”, went viral.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readGurgaonUpdated: Aug 25, 2026 06:56 PM IST
Gurgaon floodingAccording to official estimates, Gurgaon recorded 75 mm of rainfall by 5 p.m. on Monday, including 52 mm during an intense three-hour spell. (Screenshot from social media post enhanced using AI)
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On Gurugram’s famed Golf Course Road, where apartments can sell for as much as Rs 85 crore and a square foot can command more than Rs 85,000, even the city’s wealthiest enclave could not escape this monsoon’s flooding.

On Monday, videos showing knee-deep, muddy water outside DLF Magnolias, one of the addresses on the city’s so-called “Billionaires’ Row”, went viral. Flooding was also reported along heavily invested real estate corridors between the DLF Golf Course and the Rapid Metro viaduct.

According to official estimates, Gurgaon recorded 75 mm of rainfall by 5 p.m. on Monday, including 52 mm during an intense three-hour spell.

Billion-dollar strip, 2.5 mm drainage

Civic officials say Gurgaon’s drainage network remains inadequate for extremely heavy rainfall.

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According to officials at the Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the original drainage system was designed to handle just 2.5 mm of rain an hour. It has since been upgraded to handle about 6.5-7 mm an hour, they said.

Gurgaon flooding People wade through a waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, Haryana, on Monday. (PTI Photo)

“But during very heavy rainfall in a short period, like we witnessed on Monday, even this upgraded system gets overwhelmed. As a result, water cannot flow properly through the main drainage pipes, leading to waterlogging on these roads,” a GMDA official said.

The downstream back-pressure problem

DLF has an internal drainage network within its residential complexes that collects rainwater and sends it into larger GMDA drains outside the colonies.

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Estate management officials said that even if pumps and other measures are used to clear water from inside the complex, flooding can persist if the external drains are blocked or already operating at capacity.

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Nitya Mohan, head of facilities for DLF City (Phases 1-4), said the problem becomes acute during intense rainfall when the larger GMDA drains downstream are already carrying more water than they can handle.

“The GMDA drain at the affected location is about 900 mm by 900 mm in size. During peak rainfall, it reaches or exceeds its maximum capacity. Because the drain is already full, water from DLF’s internal drainage system cannot flow into it easily,” he said.

“This causes back-pressure, meaning the water gets held back and starts accumulating instead of flowing away.”

Mohan said pre-monsoon preparations, including desilting internal stormwater lines, constructing additional recharge pits and deploying tractor-mounted diesel pumps, had been completed.

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But Mohan said the main drains outside the colony needed to be urgently upgraded.

“The entire drainage network should be properly studied, and where necessary, the drains should be enlarged to around 1,200 mm,” she said.

The Aravalli runoff problem

Another factor behind flooding on Golf Course Road is its location at the foot of the Aravalli hills, officials said.

GMDA Executive Engineer Amit Godara said heavy rain sends large volumes of water downhill towards Golf Course Road, which naturally becomes a collection point because there is no alternative natural route for the runoff.

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“All our pre-monsoon checks, including desilting and inspection of underpass drainage, were completed. However, on the GCR stretch, the entire runoff from the Aravallis, which has no other natural bypass channel, accumulates directly on the carriageway before entering the master drains,” Godara said.

During extremely heavy rainfall, the official explained, the volume of runoff from the hills can therefore overwhelm the drainage system, leaving even one of Gurgaon’s most expensive residential corridors vulnerable to flooding, the officials said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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