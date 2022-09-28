scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Gurugram: Fake call center duping foreigners on pretext of providing grants busted, 9 held

Police said they have recovered Rs 1.5 lakh cash, four laptops, and three CPU from their possession. (File)

Police have busted a fake call center in Gurugram that has been allegedly duping US nationals using cryptocurrency on the pretext of providing them federal grants ranging from USD 9,000 to 34,000, officials said on Wednesday.

A joint team of CM flying squad and Gurugram police conducted a raid on Tuesday night and nabbed nine people, they said.

Satyendra alias Sam, Ankis Sachdeva, residents of Delhi, Abhisawan Sabarwal, Eklavya, Vishal Vishwakarma, natives of UP, Thomsang, Chokhauni, Magoi Ganglui, natives of Manipur were arrested on Tuesday night, they said.

Police said they have recovered Rs 1.5 lakh cash, four laptops, and three CPU from their possession.

The fake call center was duping US nationals on the pretext of offering a grant on behalf of Federal Grant Washington DC between USD 9,000 and USD 34,000 and duped USD 200 to USD 1,600 in Google gift cards by redeeming, police said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Inderjeet Yadav (CM squad Gurugram) said based on a tip-off, a raid was conducted at an office on the seventh floor of JMD Megapolis, Sohna road in sector 48.

When the police team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sadar Sanjeev Balhara and DSP Yadav reached the office, the owners did not produce any valid documents related to their establishment.

The DSP said, “The accused first collected the data like names, mobile numbers, emails and then sent them voicemail. They trapped foreigners after offering them grants of 9,000 to 34,000 dollars.” “They then used to ask the US nationals to purchase google gift cards and then redeemed after taking money through cryptocurrency. We are questioning the accused,” he said.

The accused revealed that they had duped many foreigners after offering them grants and the call center was being run from the last six months, police said.

An FIR has been registered at the cybercrime police station under sections of cheating and IT Act, they said.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 02:03:24 pm
