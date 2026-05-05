Youth, friend arrested in Gurugram for killing former NSG commando to avenge father’s death

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The Gurgaon city police Monday arrested two youths for allegedly killing a 55-year-old former NSG commando in Kasan village, officers said Tuesday.
The deceased, identified as Sundar Fauji, was serving a life sentence for the murder of former village sarpanch Bahadur Chauhan, the father of one of the accused, police said. Sundar was out on parole and was shot dead in broad daylight on April 30, they said.
The accused have been identified as Kartik Chauhan alias Chhota Rohan and Gulshan alias Gullu, both residents of Kasan village. According to the police, Kartik works at a local water supply plant.
“During questioning, Kartik told police that he carried out the attack to avenge his father’s murder in 2018. Investigators revealed that Kartik had procured illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh to execute the killing with the help of the friend. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” a Gurgaon police spokesperson said.
Sundar had walked out of the prison on parole on March 29 to attend his niece’s wedding. At the time of the incident a day later, Sundar was sitting with some locals in the village. His wife had gone to call him when Kartik and Gulshan allegedly appeared with countrymade firearms and opened fire, leaving Sundar critically injured.
As he collapsed, locals raised an alarm and bystanders attempted to catch the attackers. The accused, however, aimed their weapons at the crowd to stall them before dropping the firearms and fleeing the scene. Sundar was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.
The crime scene was inspected and two countrymade firearms were recovered from the spot. Based on the complaint of Sundar’s wife, an FIR was registered at Sector-7 IMT Manesar police station.
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