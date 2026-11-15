After Gurugram couple chased on Diwali night, accused held; stolen vans recovered

After a video showing a couple allegedly being chased in Gurugram on the night of Diwali went viral, police took suo motu cognizance of the matter and arrested a man, officers said on Sunday. The accused allegedly chased the couple’s car for nearly a kilometre near the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

A joint team from the Crime Branch units of Manesar and Sector 65 apprehended the accused, identified as Monu from Sohna, near Tulip Chowk at Sector 72. Two stolen Eeco vans, including the one used to chase the couple, were from his possession, said police.

A senior police officer said, “After the couple refused to lodge a complaint, Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the matter.”

The chase that raised the scare

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The alleged incident came to light on November 13 after Gurugram resident Shubham Jain shared dashcam recordings and housing society CCTV footage on X. Jain said the chase happened around 11:55 pm on the night of Diwali on November 8 while he was driving home with his wife.

According to the couple, a van pulled alongside their car on Darbaripur Road in Sector 70. He initially assumed the driver was overtaking his car, but he tried to speed away when the van halted abruptly. “I kept on gunning the car until I reached my society’s gates and till that time the car had already tried to cut across and stop me. It still gives me goosebumps as I type this,” Jain wrote on X.

Private security guards intercepted the van at the entrance of Jain’s housing society and prevented it from entering.

Jain, who said he moved to the city just seven months ago, alleged that the van had two occupants — a man in his mid-20s and a teenager. The accused allegedly argued with the guards for nearly 20 minutes before leaving.

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He also alleged that the vehicle’s rear number plate had been removed while the front plate was hidden.

As he credited his dashcam and the society guards, he also hinted that there was not enough police presence in the area. “This is what my 40% tax gets? Only to be saved by private security?” Jain wrote.

Badshahpur Station House Officer Inspector Manoj Kumar and Head Constable Samrita contacted Jain after his social media posts went viral. Jain, however, stated on X that he had decided against submitting a written complaint “for my own reasons”.

Accused cites sudden cut, drove stolen van

During questioning, Monu, in his 20s, allegedly told the investigators that the confrontation began over a driving manoeuvre near Tulip Chowk and denied knowing the couple. “The accused said that the driver of the car seen in the viral video suddenly cut in front of his vehicle, following which he chased the car to stop him. He further claimed that he did not know the person beforehand,” a senior police officer said.

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Police said the Eeco van used in the chase was a stolen vehicle. “The Eeco vehicle used by him to chase the car had been stolen by him on October 12 from Beriwala Bagh in Shanti Nagar on October 12. A case regarding this theft is registered at the Shivaji Nagar police station,” an officer added.

Wanted in tyre-theft case

Police said that Monu’s criminal record revealed that he was wanted in a tyre theft case registered at the Sector 10 police station. A resident had filed a complaint at the Sector 93 police post on May 8 after finding all four tyres and rims stolen from his friend’s car parked outside a housing society in the area.

Police Sunday formally arrested Monu in the tyre theft case. Senior police officers said the accused allegedly admitted to 19 theft incidents in Gurugram during questioning, and records show eight theft cases are already registered against him in the city.

Monu was produced before a court on Sunday and taken into police remand for further questioning and recovery.