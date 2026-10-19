Viral clip shows Gurgaon woman ‘assaulting’ domestic help: Court frames charges against her

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The court recorded that the charges were “read over and explained” to the accused in simple Hindi, following which Sachdeva “pleaded not guilty and claimed trial”.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readGurugramOct 19, 2026 07:46 PM IST
The police inquiry had established that the alleged incident occurred on July 24, ASI Kumar said. The accused woman, identified as 52-year-old Ruchira Sachdeva, had joined the investigation, he said. The accused woman, identified as 52-year-old Ruchira Sachdeva, had joined the investigation as per the Police.  
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A Gurugram court recently framed charges against a resident of DLF Camellias, an ultra-luxury residential condominium on Golf Course Road in Sector 42, for allegedly voluntarily causing simple hurt to her domestic help, and wrongfully confining her domestic worker.

In an order issued on October 3, Abhishek Chaudhary, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Gurugram, held that “a perusal of the police report submitted under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and attached documents established that a prima facie case for commission of offences punishable under Sections 115, 127(2) is made out against the accused.”

Putting Ruchira Sachdeva, the accused, on trial, the Magistrate framed two specific counts against her. Framing the first charge, the court recorded: “That on 24.07.2026, in the area of P.S. Sushant Lok, Gurugram, you voluntarily caused simple hurt to Pretiksha Devi (her domestic help) and you thus thereby committed an offence punishable U/s 115 of BNS and within the cognisance of this court.”

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Framing the second charge, the court noted, “Secondly, on the same date, time and place, you wrongfully confined Pretiksha Devi and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 127(2) of BNS and within the cognizance of this Court.”

The court recorded that the charges were “read over and explained” to the accused in simple Hindi, following which Sachdeva “pleaded not guilty and claimed trial”.

Sachdeva, who was represented by advocates Vaibhav Suri and Arjun Singh, was granted regular bail after moving an application.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Chetna Malik, appearing for the State, “did not opt to file any reply and opposed the same (application)”.

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Granting regular bail on a bail bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount, JMFC Chaudhary observed, “Considering the fact that the investigation had already been completed and challan has been presented in the court. No recovery is to be effected from the accused. Therefore, the accused is admitted to bail.” Summons have been issued to prosecution witnesses for recording evidence on February 19, 2027.

An FIR was registered in the case at the Sushant Lok police station in the early hours of August 10, over two weeks after the alleged incident occurred on July 24.

According to the FIR, the police initiated action after Head Constable Rakesh, the complainant in the case, spotted a video circulating on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), showing a woman allegedly being forcibly restrained and beaten inside an apartment at DLF Camellias in Sector 42.

The Head Constable stated in the FIR that he and Constable Rohit visited the condominium to inspect the scene of the crime and conduct inquiries. At the spot, police verified that the incident had taken place on July 24.

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Ruchira Sachdeva, a homoeopathic practitioner, is married to Neeraj Sachdeva, the founder of Lakeforest Wines, a prominent liquor distribution and retail firm operating across Gurugram and Delhi-NCR. She also holds directorships and shareholding in group entities, including Lakeforest Beverages.

A nearly two-minute purported video of the incident was widely on social media and neighbourhood messaging groups. The video allegedly showed Sachdeva in an altercation inside the kitchen, repeatedly slapping the domestic worker, pulling her hair, and pinning her by the face.

Pretiksha Devi had worked at the house for more than a year before leaving shortly after the July 24 assault. Following the circulation of the purported video, Devi submitted a written representation to the Women and Child Department, stating that she did not seek legal action and asked that clips showing her face be taken down from online platforms.

However, the police suo motu proceeded with the prosecution based on their investigation and evidence collected from the scene.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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