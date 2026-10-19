Viral clip shows Gurgaon woman ‘assaulting’ domestic help: Court frames charges against her

A Gurugram court recently framed charges against a resident of DLF Camellias, an ultra-luxury residential condominium on Golf Course Road in Sector 42, for allegedly voluntarily causing simple hurt to her domestic help, and wrongfully confining her domestic worker.

In an order issued on October 3, Abhishek Chaudhary, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Gurugram, held that “a perusal of the police report submitted under Section 193 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and attached documents established that a prima facie case for commission of offences punishable under Sections 115, 127(2) is made out against the accused.”

Putting Ruchira Sachdeva, the accused, on trial, the Magistrate framed two specific counts against her. Framing the first charge, the court recorded: “That on 24.07.2026, in the area of P.S. Sushant Lok, Gurugram, you voluntarily caused simple hurt to Pretiksha Devi (her domestic help) and you thus thereby committed an offence punishable U/s 115 of BNS and within the cognisance of this court.”