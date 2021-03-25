Gurugram: Chargesheet against 2 teenagers for abetment to suicide of 17-year-old

At around 11.30 pm on May 4, the teenager jumped from the balcony of his home.

Over 10 months after a 17-year-old boy in Gurugram jumped to death from a 11th floor apartment where he resided with his parents after he was accused of molestation in a social media post uploaded by another teenager, the police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet in the case.

“The girl and a friend of hers have been charged under Sections 305 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Inspector Dinkar, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 53 police station.

The incident had taken place around 11.30 pm on May 4, when the teenager — a Class XII student at a private school — jumped from the balcony of his home. His parents afterwards alleged he had taken the step after a girl accused him, in a social media post, of molesting her two years prior.

The boy’s father, in his complaint to the police, alleged that the “defamatory, slanderous, illegal post” had caused “immense distress, shame, fear and unbearable anxieties” to his son, because of which he died by suicide. He had sought that a case be registered against “all persons who have posted the said illegal post” and against “the platform Instagram which allowed the public dissemination of such illegal and obnoxious post”.

A four member team had been formed to investigate the case under the leadership of ACP (DLF), which also included the SHO of the Sector 53 police station and two personnel from the Cyber police station.