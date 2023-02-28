scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Gurugram authorities deploy security guards after viral video shows people picking flower pots meant for G20 meeting

In the purported clip, two men could be seen picking up flower pots from a stretch at Shankar Chowk near the Delhi-Gurgaon highway and putting them in the boot of a car bearing a VIP number plate.

In the purported clip, two men could be seen picking up flower pots from a stretch at Shankar Chowk.
Listen to this article
Gurugram authorities deploy security guards after viral video shows people picking flower pots meant for G20 meeting
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After a purported video of two men picking flower pots, put up by the authorities for beautification purposes ahead of the G20 meeting in Gurgaon, and putting them in the boot of a car went viral on social media, the Gurugram Metropolitan Authority of India (GMDA) Tuesday said that it has appointed security guards and the police have been intimated to avoid such occurrences in future.

In the purported clip, two men could be seen picking up flower pots from a stretch at Shankar Chowk near the Delhi-Gurgaon highway and putting them in the boot of a car bearing a VIP number plate.

S K Chahal, Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Authority of India (GMDA), said “The matter has come to our notice and action shall be taken.”

Gurgaon will host the first anti-corruption working group meeting as a part of G-20 summit meetings from March 1 to 4. Delegates from 39 countries are expected to participate in the event. In the run up to the event, several roads of the city have been revamped and plants have been put up for beautification and aesthetic overhaul at certain stretches.

The delegates will discuss anti-corruption measures taken up in their countries and the extent to which the measures have been successful in curbing corruption. The delegates will share good governance practices followed in their countries and the outcome of the discussion will be shared with all the participating countries and international organisations, said Gurgaon district administration in a statement Sunday.

Also Read
Manish Sisodia News Live Updates: Supreme Court to take up Sisodia's plea...
delhi liquor policy, manish sisodia, sisodia arrest, BJP on delhi liquor policy, what is delhi liquor policy, Indian Express
Even BJP didn't anticipate how Delhi excise issue would snowball
AAP anger over Sisodia arrest spills on streets
Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail in excise policy case, court to hear ple...

The district administration added that 40 departmental hoardings of the public relations department had been put up and branding done on 44 roadways buses, 275 bus queue shelters of city buses apart from 142 unipoles of Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon. Over a 100 city buses and 18 Volvo buses have been wrapped in the G-20 event design.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 16:38 IST
Next Story

Cristiano Ronaldo did not vote in FIFA awards as Lionel Messi wins best player. Here’s why

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close