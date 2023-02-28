Gurugram authorities deploy security guards after viral video shows people picking flower pots meant for G20 meeting

After a purported video of two men picking flower pots, put up by the authorities for beautification purposes ahead of the G20 meeting in Gurgaon, and putting them in the boot of a car went viral on social media, the Gurugram Metropolitan Authority of India (GMDA) Tuesday said that it has appointed security guards and the police have been intimated to avoid such occurrences in future.

In the purported clip, two men could be seen picking up flower pots from a stretch at Shankar Chowk near the Delhi-Gurgaon highway and putting them in the boot of a car bearing a VIP number plate.

S K Chahal, Joint CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Authority of India (GMDA), said “The matter has come to our notice and action shall be taken.”

Gurgaon will host the first anti-corruption working group meeting as a part of G-20 summit meetings from March 1 to 4. Delegates from 39 countries are expected to participate in the event. In the run up to the event, several roads of the city have been revamped and plants have been put up for beautification and aesthetic overhaul at certain stretches.

The delegates will discuss anti-corruption measures taken up in their countries and the extent to which the measures have been successful in curbing corruption. The delegates will share good governance practices followed in their countries and the outcome of the discussion will be shared with all the participating countries and international organisations, said Gurgaon district administration in a statement Sunday.

The district administration added that 40 departmental hoardings of the public relations department had been put up and branding done on 44 roadways buses, 275 bus queue shelters of city buses apart from 142 unipoles of Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon. Over a 100 city buses and 18 Volvo buses have been wrapped in the G-20 event design.