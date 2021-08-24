Gurugram: 4 found dead, one injured inside house

Four persons were killed and a minor was injured in Gurugram early on Tuesday morning. According to police, the incident took place in the house of a lawyer.

The prime suspect behind the four murders has been identified as Rao Raj Singh, a retired army professional. Singh’s daughter-in-law Surabhi Tiwari, his tenant Krishn Tiwari (40), and his wife Anamika Tiwari (35) were found dead. One of the couple’s two daughters also died, while the other is in hospital.

The locals in the area were informed of the incident at around 7 am as police began to gather. The tenants live on the top floor, while Singh’s family live below. The victims were attacked with a sharp object, police said.

Singh’s son was visiting Khatu Shyam Temple in Rajasthan on Monday with his friend.

“Four persons including a woman have been killed. The bodies have been sent to post mortem. The accused in the case has been rounded up and questioning will take place. At this point we are gathering more details and evidence,” said an official from Gurugram Police.