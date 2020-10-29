Gurugram: 21-year-old patient raped in ICU of private hospital

The hospital, meanwhile, in a statement released on Thursday said that they are “extending full cooperation” to the investigation.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurgaon, said police Thursday.

According to officials, the incident is believed to have occurred between October 21 and October 27 but came to light only on Tuesday when the victim confided in her father when he visited her in the ICU. The victim is undergoing treatment for tuberculosis at the hospital, where she was admitted on October 21. She has been in a semi-conscious state on ventilator support.

“An FIR has been registered regarding the matter under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She has named the accused and we are questioning all those employed at the hospital with that name,” said Inspector Bijender Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sushant Lok police station, where the FIR has been lodged.

“We are also scanning the CCTV footage from the cameras installed at the hospital but are yet to find anything suspicious. The accused has not been identified, and we have not been able to take the statement of the victim since she is not fit at the moment. She had alerted her father about the incident through signs and by writing the name of the accused. We are investigating the matter” he said.

The hospital, meanwhile, in a statement released on Thursday said that they are “extending full cooperation” to the investigation.

“The patient was admitted to the ICU and from the second day of her admission, she has been on ventilator support. Six days after admission, the patient alleged that she had been violated on the day of admission. Post her complaint, we immediately informed the police. We have a zero-tolerance policy in such situations and are extending full cooperation and support including entire CCTV footage to the police,” said the statement.

