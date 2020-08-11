Gurugram: 2 held for abducting engineer, recording his videos, demanding Rs 2 lakh

Police said both the accused have been produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Gurgaon Police has arrested two men, including a supervisor with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), for allegedly abducting a senior engineer at a private company. The accused allegedly stripped him of his clothes, recorded his videos, and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh.

According to police, the incident occurred on August 8. In his complaint to police, the victim, Anil, a resident of Harsaru village, stated that on Saturday night, he went to meet an acquaintance at a hotel. While leaving the hotel around 11 pm, two men, one of whom his acquaintance claimed to know, met them outside the gate. The men, the complainant has alleged, forced him into their car and drove away. After dropping the acquaintance at her home, he claimed they took him to a hotel where they held him hostage and beat him up all night. He alleged that they also stripped him and recorded videos.

“The next morning, the two accused demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant and, after he had spoken to his brother and asked him to arrange the money, they put him in his car, which they had got from the hotel at night, and began driving. On the way, however, while the car was travelling towards Badshahpur, the complainant managed to jump out of the vehicle when the car slowed down near a red light,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police. Boken said the men then drove off in the complainant’s car, in which there was cash amounting to Rs 40,000 as well as his education certificates.

“During questioning, the accused confessed to the crime. Sahil is a supervisor with the MCG and Aman is currently unemployed. They have both completed their education up to class 12,” he said.

Police said both the accused have been produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The car used in the crime, the complainant’s Baleno which they had stolen, and Rs 29,500 of the Rs 40,000 that was in his vehicle when it was taken, have been seized from the accused.

“The remaining money was used up in eating and drinking over the last two days…Further investigations are being conducted in the matter,” said the PRO.

