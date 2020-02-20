Guru Ravidas temple: Former Congress MP moves SC against Delhi govt for ‘wilfully’ disobeying orders

The Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority following the apex court’s August 9 order. (File) The Guru Ravidas temple in Delhi’s Tughlaqabad was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority following the apex court’s August 9 order. (File)

Former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt proceedings against the Delhi government for failing to implement the top court’s 2019 directive of restoration of idols and re-construction of the temple at the demolition site, PTI reported.

The plea claimed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi government were “wilfully and deliberately” disobeying the court’s orders.

The temple was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority following the apex court’s August 9 order which had observed that “serious breach” was committed by Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area after the court’s earlier order.

EXPLAINED: How politics has driven Delhi’s Ravidas temple row full circle

The petitioner also highlighted that the top court had also directed the constitution of a Committee of Devotees to implement the order within six weeks from the date of the order. Tanwar, who was supposed to be a part of the same committee, however, claimed none of the directions had been implemented.

“The delay in construction of Guru Ravidas Temple is causing a lot of anguish and hurting millions of people, not only in India but across the world. The followers of Guru Ravidas had expected justice which unfortunately has not been meted out to them despite the orders of this court,” the plea said.

Alleging “patent discrimination and neglect” of the government towards the Scheduled Caste, the plea drew comparisons with the promptness in implementing the Ayodhya verdict in which a trust has already been formed for the construction of a mosque.

“This in itself is patent discrimination and shows the neglect of the government towards the Scheduled Caste mostly who are ardent believers in Guru Ravidas,” the plea said.

Insisting that the issue would have “gained political colour which the petitioner wants to avoid at all costs”, Tanwar said he avoided approaching the Court earlier, during the Delhi Assembly elections.

The demolition of the temple which had led to a series of protests in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd