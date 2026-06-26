Guru Randhawa gym firing: 2 arrested in ‘encounter’, Pakistan-made pistol seized

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Delhi Police Special Cell’s counter-intelligence unit arrested two men during an early-morning shootout in West Delhi Thursday for their alleged involvement in the firing at singer Guru Randhawa’s gym earlier this month.
Police said the suspects, Sagar (20) and Haqeeqat (21), both believed to be first-time offenders, sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and are being questioned.
They are accused, along with two others — Arman (19) and Tushar (21) — of opening fire at the Randhawa-owned 24 HS Gym on June 11. Officials said the attack was carried out on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Police said Sagar and Haqeeqat were riding a motorcycle when they were stopped by a police team in Paschim Vihar. The accused allegedly fired at the police team that had laid a trap; in response, the police returned fire, and the two sustained leg injuries.
Police said they recovered a Pakistan-made TT 30-style .30-bore pistol from one of the suspects, and it matches the type allegedly used in the gym shooting.
While the TT 30 design dates to the Soviet era, police said the seized weapon is a Pakistani-manufactured version of that model, which is often smuggled into India.
Investigators added that criminals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other organised groups use sophisticated foreign-made firearms, often smuggled from Pakistan and other countries, to carry out targeted attacks, extortion-related shootings, and murders. Such weapons can fire multiple rounds within seconds, making them particularly dangerous, said officials.
A motorcycle believed to have been used in the incident was also seized.
During questioning, police found that four men were allegedly working on the directions of Anil Pandit and Harry Boxer, who are said to be operating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from abroad.
They hail from the same area in Sonipat, and were allegedly promised a substantial sum of money in exchange for carrying out the shooting. CCTV footage purportedly captured two of them fleeing the scene after opening fire, police said.
Police said the singer was targeted allegedly because of his close ties to actor Salman Khan. In an audio recording, a man purported to be Pandit can be heard saying: “Our brother Harry Boxer had called him [the singer] and warned him, but he didn’t understand. This is just the trailer. We will kill him soon.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram