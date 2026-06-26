Guru Randhawa gym firing: 2 arrested in ‘encounter’, Pakistan-made pistol seized

The Delhi Police Special Cell’s counter-intelligence unit arrested two men during an early-morning shootout in West Delhi Thursday for their alleged involvement in the firing at singer Guru Randhawa’s gym earlier this month.

Police said the suspects, Sagar (20) and Haqeeqat (21), both believed to be first-time offenders, sustained gunshot wounds to their legs and are being questioned.

They are accused, along with two others — Arman (19) and Tushar (21) — of opening fire at the Randhawa-owned 24 HS Gym on June 11. Officials said the attack was carried out on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police said Sagar and Haqeeqat were riding a motorcycle when they were stopped by a police team in Paschim Vihar. The accused allegedly fired at the police team that had laid a trap; in response, the police returned fire, and the two sustained leg injuries.