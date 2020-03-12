Gurgaon: DTC conductor held for arson outside mosque also behind attack last year

CCTV grab purportedly shows Vikas, who set fire to two stalls. He allegedly beat up a man and threw his skull cap to the ground last year. CCTV grab purportedly shows Vikas, who set fire to two stalls. He allegedly beat up a man and threw his skull cap to the ground last year.

Almost a year after a 25-year-old man in Gurgaon alleged he was beaten up by an unknown person, who also threw his skull cap to the ground, police unexpectedly arrested the accused in the incident Wednesday for another crime setting two stalls selling religious items on fire outside Gurgaon’s Jama Masjid.

Police said the accused, Vikas (40), hails from Delhi’s Majra Dabas village and lives in Gurgaon’s Ram Nagar area. He was identified through footage from a CCTV camera outside the mosque, showing him burning the stalls on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“The accused works as a conductor with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and lives in Gurgaon as his wife, a nurse, works in the city. Our investigation revealed he is a defaulter with the DTC as well and has a poor attendance record,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

“The accused was intoxicated at the time of the incident Monday night. After his arrest, he confessed he was also involved in an incident last year, wherein he targeted a person from a minority community,” he said.

Mohammad

Barkat Aalam had alleged that on May 25, 2019 around 10.15 pm, as he was walking to his rented accommodation in Jacobpura, two men confronted him and beat him up, telling him “you cannot wear a cap in this area”. Aalam alleged they then asked him to remove his skull cap, and when he hesitated, one of them threw it to the ground.

Although police had registered an FIR in the matter, no arrest had been made, with officials stating CCTV footage was unclear and “faded”.

“Vikas emerged as the main accused in last year’s case, and has so far claimed the other person involved was a bystander and not someone he was acquainted with,” said Boken.

The spot where last year’s incident took place is barely 100 metres from the place where the stalls were burnt.

In his complaint to police, 48-year-old Hafiz Harun stated he was sleeping in his room when he heard a commotion outside around 2.15 am Tuesday. He stepped out to find police personnel trying to extinguish fire at the stalls run by him and another person. “When we and the police personnel checked the CCTV footage, we saw a man wearing a blue shirt, black coat, and white shoes,” said Harun.

The footage shows him walking up to the stalls and trying to set them on fire with a lighter. Unsuccessful, he leaves and returns later to try again. Harun said he did not know the accused.

“The accused was produced in court Wednesday and remanded in judicial custody. He has been sent to Bhondsi Jail,” said Boken.

