Gurgaon’s water supply to be affected for 24 hours starting midnight

Water supply in several parts of Gurgaon is likely to be affected for 24 hours beginning midnight on Tuesday, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) looking to connect a newly shifted pipeline at Basai Chowk.

The areas impacted will include Takshila Height, Corona Optus, Gadoli village, Dhankot village, Chandu village, Budhera village, Sector 46 to 67, Sector 69 to 72, DLF5, and DLF Phase 1 (D).

“This is to inform that the work of making connection of newly shifted pipeline is to be carried our by Infra-I Division at Basai Chowk/Sector 9-A, Gurugram in existing master water supply line which is feeding GMDA’s Boosting Station at Sector – 51 has been scheduled dated 14.10.2020 at 00:00 hrs to 24:00 hrs (24 hrs) and water supply will be affected during the scheduled shutdown…” states the order.

“All residents are advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry condition,” it adds.

