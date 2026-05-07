Gurgaon’s Stilt+4 crackdown: 2,000 notices issued for violations, builder plot enquiries dip

Construction in progress of stilt plus floors. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

A little over a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed stilt-plus-four (S+4) constructions in Gurgaon’s residential areas, authorities have intensified their crackdown on building norm violations. On Monday, the HC was informed that around 2,000 notices have been issued in the city for illegally repurposed stilt areas, with 500 restoration orders passed against alleged violators.

The real estate market, meanwhile, has witnessed a shift in the nature of enquiries for such plots.

Kulwant Nain, owner of Pinnacle Realtors, said enquiries for builder plots by developers have halved.

“Enquiries from builders have dropped by 50%… bundled with a steep rise in circle rates, it has affected buyer sentiments. Older HSVP sectors (up to Sector 57) are still seeing interest in existing S+4 properties. But in newer sectors, S+3 is now being more favoured, which means the rates for individual floors will go up,” Nain explained.