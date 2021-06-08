Gurgaon’s restaurants look at revival

On Monday, restaurants saw less crowd as several still preferred deliveries and take away.

Gurgaon’s restaurant industry is looking at signs of revival as the Haryana government has eased Covid restrictions. While the lockdown in the state has been extended till June 14, restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate with certain conditions.

As per the order, restaurants and bars in malls and standalone establishments can function between 10 am and 8 pm daily. Restaurants will have to run with 50% capacity and follow Covid protocol. “Since it was the first day, there were minor hiccups in the implementation. But overall, we can say restaurants and bars are co-operating…,” said Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

On Monday, restaurants saw less crowd as several still preferred deliveries and take away. Owners believe crowds are likely to normalise but a trend can only be observed after at least four weeks. Many restaurants are also facing staff shortage as employees went back to their homes in Haryana, UP and Bihar during the lockdown.

“It is a welcome move but this is just the beginning. At this point we cannot bank on a large crowd turning up in the afternoon on weekdays… Requisite staff is also required for normal operations to resume as well as adequate vaccination to ensure safety of employees… We are hopeful the relaxations will draw people,” said Mayank Bhatt, brand head of the Social chain.