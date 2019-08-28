Gurgaon’s Bristol hotel provisionally attached by I-T dept

The Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit of the Income Tax Department has provisionally attached a five-star hotel worth Rs 150 crore in Gurgaon, claiming it to be the benami asset of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son and Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, officials said Tuesday.

Advertising

Officials said the attachment is one of the outcomes of the ongoing investigation, including search and seizure operations, conducted in July during which “incriminating evidence regarding the ownership of Bristol hotel through a benami arrangement were recovered”.

The hotel, as per the attachment order, is owned in the name of a company, Bright Star Hotel Private Ltd.

“Investigations revealed that the said entity and its assets are allegedly the benami assets of Kuldeep Bishnoi and Chander Mohan. The provisional order of attachment was issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988,” an official said.

Income Tax Department officials from Delhi had carried out searches at the residences and business offices of Kuldeep Bishnoi in July.

Advertising

Later, the CBDT in a statement, without naming Bishnoi, had said that undisclosed foreign assets of more than Rs 200 crore, domestic tax evasion of over Rs 30 crore, black money stashed abroad in the form of properties in tax havens were detected by the I-T Department.

I-T sources said their probe found that 34% shares in the company are held in the name of a “front” company registered in British Virgin Islands and being operated from UAE.

Benami properties are those in which the real beneficiary is not the one in whose name the property has been purchased. However, a source close to Bishnoi said: “The news is being blown out of proportion. One of the shareholders of Bright Star has been provisionally debarred from further selling or transferring its share to anyone till the completion of the assessment.”