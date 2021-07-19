Gurgaon’s Ambience mall closed on Monday after water leaks through roof following heavy rain

“Due to heavy and continuous rain during the night, water leakage occurred at some points and the same is being taken care of,” said an official statement issued by Ambience Private Limited. (File Photo)

Gurgaon’s Ambience Mall was closed for the day on Monday after the roof of the structure began leaking following heavy rainfall that began on Sunday night. Officials said the premises would be closed to visitors for a day as they checked the wiring to ensure it had not been impacted and there was no possibility of a short circuit.

Although pictures circulating widely on social media claimed that the mall had been closed following the collapse of a section of the roof, officials from Ambience Private Limited denied these allegations, claiming that the pictures that were circulating were “seven to eight years old”. They did, however, admit that the roof of the mall had started leaking, impacting the second and third floors, and leading to closure of the premises for the day.

“However, mall management has decided to get all the electricity circuitry checked thoroughly as a safety measure to avoid any possibility of short circuit. As such, the mall shall remain closed for the day and shall reopen tomorrow,” read the statement.

Ambience Mall sees the highest footfall among such establishments in Gurgaon, with a footfall of almost 50,000 people on weekends as of now. Prior to Covid-19, the establishment saw between 80,000 and 85,000 visitors on weekends.

Among the videos circulating widely on social media on Monday, capturing the chaos across Gurgaon, was also one claiming that the office of Department of Town and Country Planning in Sector 14 had been flooded. The clip showed employees inside an office wading in ankle deep water, with the legs of chairs and tables as well as CPUs of computers and other items immersed in the muddy water as well.

Officials from the Town and Country Planning Department, however, did not respond to repeated calls and messages seeking confirmation of the same.