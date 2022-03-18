Gurgaon: Youth’s body fished out of pond, friends booked for murder

The body of a 19-year-old boy was fished out of a pond in Palra village in Gurgaon Friday morning. The police have booked at least eight men, who were known to the victim, on charges of murder after his father alleged that the accused had drowned his son and killed him.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Rahul, 19, a resident of Shikohpur village in Kherki Daula. He had been idle after completing Class XII, said the police. According to the police, the incident was reported around 11 am when the victim had gone to a percolation pond in Palra for a bath with a group of friends.

In the FIR, his father Naresh said that his son had returned from Bhiwadi on Friday morning and was asleep when a group of men from his village came to his house and took him along to Palra.

“I received information at 11 am that my son had drowned in a pond there. He was good at swimming and I am certain that he cannot drown. I suspect that the 8-10 men, who had accompanied my son, killed him by drowning him in the pond,” said Naresh.

The police said that the fire department officials retrieved the body from the 30-feet deep pond. A police officer said, “He was rushed to the civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. It is not clear if the group had gone to the pond for a bath to celebrate Holi. The circumstances are yet to be clear and a probe has been initiated. On Naresh’s complaint, a case of murder was registered.”

Ramesh Saini, a fire safety officer, Sector 29 fire station, said one fire tender and a rescue tender were pressed into service to retrieve the body from the pond.

“Initial information was that two people had drowned and one of them was rescued by the people in the area. The pond had about 30 feet of water. One dead body was retrieved after over an hour and rushed to the hospital,” he said.

An FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) at Badshahpur police station Friday evening, said the police.