Gurgaon: Worker who died at under-construction building complained of safety, says father

A day after two workers died and another was injured after an iron beam allegedly broke and fell during shuttering work on the 19th floor of an under-construction commercial building in Sector 65, the family of one of the deceased workers alleged that he and his cousin, who was injured, had complained about lack of proper safety equipment several times.

Krishan Kumar Saini (21) and Manoj Saini (24) were placing tiles on the second floor at AIPL Joy Central, when a worker, Saddam Hossen, fell on top of them from the 19th floor. Saddam died on the spot. Krishan was declared dead at hospital while Manoj suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Krishan’s father Kamlesh alleged: “The safety net was quite old and shabby. The lift at the site was overloaded. Adequate safety equipment was not available, and workers had informed the management and supervisors several times, yet no action was taken. My son would have been with me if safety equipment was in place.”

The cousins hailed from Indok village, Malakhera, in Alwar.

Police said they received a complaint, but a case was yet to be registered. An officer said, “We have initiated a probe. Facts of the case are being verified.”

Meanwhile, the labour department issued a notice to the developer of the project, AIPL, regarding non-compliance with safety norms. Officials said an inspection was conducted Friday.

Vijay Vir Dhariwal, assistant director, industrial occupational safety and health, department of labour, Haryana, said, “During the inspection, several lapses regarding compliance with safety norms were found. There was neither a proper safety net nor first-aid. The builder had not submitted reports of lift testing norms. Accordingly, a notice has been issued to AIPL .” Dhariwal said a notice has also been issued to the developer to release compensation to the kin of the deceased. “The families will be given financial assistance by the government under the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers welfare board provisions,” he added.

Manoj Kumar, manager, legal, AIPL, said, “We have committed to compensate the families of the victims. We ensure that all safety equipment is available. We have all the safety related certificates.”