Gurgaon: Worker injured in collision at underpass

A 35-year-old man, who was sitting atop a trolley attached to a tractor, sustained serious head injuries when the vehicle was entering an underpass on Golf Course Road Sunday.

According to police, the trolley’s hydraulic lift got raised and collided against the height barricade of the underpass. Following the collision, a part of the barricade fell on a car driving behind the trolley, leaving its driver with minor injuries. A police spokesperson said, “The injured, Alphonse, is a daily wage labourer. It appears the hydraulic system controlling the height of the trolley was not locked and it got raised, due to which he fell off.”

Police said an FIR was filed against the tractor driver for negligence. The injured man was taken to a private hospital and later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.