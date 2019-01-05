Gurgaon: Work on two U-turns to begin next week

Three days after an elevated U-turn at IFFCO Chowk was opened to commuters, officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have confirmed that work on two other similar structures in Gurgaon — an elevated U-turn near Shankar Chowk and an underground U-turn near Ambience Mall — is likely to begin next week.

“Work on the elevated and underground U-turns will begin next week. A traffic management plan to be put in place while construction is underway has been formulated, and concurrence of traffic police is being obtained,” said Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI.

While the 455-metre-long elevated U-turn will help commuters travelling from Cyber City and Phase 3 towards Delhi, the 377-metre-long underground U-turn will allow a smooth passage for those looking to travel from Udyog Vihar and Shankar Chowk towards Ambience Mall or IFFCO Chowk, said NHAI officials.

Both projects are expected to ease congestion near the Delhi-Gurgaon border, said officials. This is especially true in context of the underpass, since people looking to travel from Gurgaon towards Ambience Mall as well as gated condominiums near it have to cross the border and take a U-turn at Rajokri in order to reach their destination. For people using commercial vehicles, this also means paying toll at the border.

The total project will cost Rs 161.90 crore, with Rs 102.94 crore being spent on the four-lane underground U-turn, and Rs 58.96 crore on the three-lane elevated U-turn.