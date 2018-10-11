Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gurgaon: Work on Badshahpur highway kicks off

By: Express News Service | Gurgaon | Published: October 11, 2018 2:55:14 am

Badshahpur residents may soon be relieved of traffic congestion in the area, with construction on the Badshahpur elevated highway being kicked off on Wednesday morning.

Construction work began in the presence of Haryana Public Works and Development (PWD) Minister, Rao Narbir Singh.

According to officials, the 5-km-long highway, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 707 crore, will be completed in 18 months. “This highway, constructed on a single-pillar system, will provide connectivity between Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road and Badshahpur village. It will be the second most expensive project for Gurgaon after the Dwarka expressway, and will be ready in one-and-a-half-years,” said the minister

