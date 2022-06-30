Gurgaon to issue work from home advisory to corporate offices on heavy rainfall days this monsoon

With several roads getting waterlogged after Gurgaon witnessed intermittent rainfall on Thursday morning, deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration will issue an advisory to corporate offices to consider work from home for employees on days of heavy rainfall during the monsoon season.

DC Yadav, in a meeting to review monsoon preparedness in the district, said the administration had identified 112 locations in the city where waterlogging is reported and assigned 16 senior officials to inspect these points and oversee preparedness to prevent waterlogging.

“Officials have been asked to ensure that water is drained in 30 minutes at these points after rainfall. We will also issue an advisory to corporate offices to consider asking their employees to work from home on days of heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. This will ensure that agencies working on the ground to install pumps for drainage or to clear roads can work efficiently when there is less traffic,” said Yadav.

He added that flooding at underpasses beyond a level during the monsoon will lead to their closure.

According to officials, waterlogging was witnessed at IFFCO Chowk, near Basai Chowk, sector 4/5 Chowk, South City 1 near Mayom hospital, near Hanuman Chowk in Sector 21, Rajiv Chowk, AIT Chowk near sector 54 rapid metro station, near Galleria market and Bilaspur. At Hanuman Chowk, commuters had to wade through knee-deep water.

On National Highway-48 at Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch, the service lanes were waterlogged, resulting in traffic congestion. The stretch often gets waterlogged as it is located at a depression resulting in run-off water accumulating from Aravallis. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority officials said waterlogging only occurred in the service lanes at Narsinghpur and the main carriageway was free from any water accumulation.

According to district administration officials, Gurgaon received more than 15 mm of rainfall till 5 pm on Thursday. Kadipur recorded 12 mm rainfall, Harsaru received 12 mm, Wazirabad reported 18 mm, Badshahpur received 5 mm, Manesar reported 10 mm, Farrukhnagar got 29 mm, and Sohna received 4 mm rainfall.

“Two pumps of 50 HP and one of 70 HP were installed to drain water from the service lane at Narsinghpur. Another pump is being installed at the location. At Khandsa Chowk, one pump with a diesel generator set was installed and three more are being installed. No waterlogging concerns were reported in any of the city’s underpasses,” said Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer, infrastructure-2, GMDA, adding that the desilting work of master storm water drains on Medanta road and Sector 30/31 Road contributed to a relatively better waterlogging situation.

Ravinder Tomar, DCP traffic, said traffic movement remained largely unaffected.

“There was minor traffic congestion at some points but it was cleared. At the Delhi-Gurgaon border, due to rainfall and consequent traffic congestion on the Delhi side, there was some back pressure and slow-moving traffic, but there were no tailbacks in the city,” said DCP.