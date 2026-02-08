How 3 Gurgaon women tracked down their missing sons and begged for their release from a room of horror

The Gurgaon police arrested two men for the alleged sexual assault and torture of 5 minor boys over theft suspicion.

By: Express News Service
3 min readGurgaonFeb 8, 2026 09:51 AM IST
A picture of Gurgaon police personnelThe Gurgaon police booked the accused under Pocso Act. (File photo for representative use).
The Gurgaon police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with the alleged abduction, torture and sexual assault of five minor boys after suspecting them of theft from an under-construction building.

The incident occurred on February 2, when the boys, aged 10 to 14, were playing near a construction site. “The accused caught them on suspicion of attempting to steal construction materials such as iron rods, took them to a nearby paying guest accommodation, confined them in a room and subjected them to severe beating and other criminal acts,” a police spokesperson said.

A woman lodged a complaint at a police post on February 3 after her 12-year-old son went missing upon her return from work. She met another woman whose two sons were also missing, police sources added.

“The two women searched for the children and learned that some individuals were holding three to four boys captive in a PG room, where they were being assaulted. Upon reaching the location, they found five boys, including their own and one other, held by five to six men. After repeated pleas and facing abuse, the women secured the children’s release late that night,” the spokesperson added.

The boys told their mothers they had been brutally beaten and subjected to other offences. An FIR was registered the same day at a police station under Section 10 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, negligent conduct with combustible substances, criminal acts with common intention and criminal intimidation.

A team led by a sub-inspector arrested the two accused, aged 35 and 26, who are residents of the district and Uttar Pradesh, respectively.

“During questioning, the arrested men revealed that one runs a utensil shop, while the other operates a flour mill and handles rental work, and one of their associates owns the PG accommodation. They and their companions often sit near the under-construction building to smoke hookah and noticed small thefts of materials such as rods by unknown persons or scrap dealers. Suspecting the boys of similar intent, they caught the five children playing there, took them to the PG and committed the offences,” an officer said.

The police are questioning the arrested accused to ascertain details about their other accomplices and their whereabouts. Teams have been formed to trace the remaining three suspects.

“Medical examination of the victims has been conducted, and necessary legal procedures, including coordination with the child welfare committee for counselling and recording of statements, are being ensured. The investigation is ongoing,” said an officer.

