How 3 Gurgaon women tracked down their missing sons and begged for their release from a room of horror

The Gurgaon police arrested two men Wednesday in connection with the alleged abduction, torture and sexual assault of five minor boys after suspecting them of theft from an under-construction building.

The incident occurred on February 2, when the boys, aged 10 to 14, were playing near a construction site. “The accused caught them on suspicion of attempting to steal construction materials such as iron rods, took them to a nearby paying guest accommodation, confined them in a room and subjected them to severe beating and other criminal acts,” a police spokesperson said.

A woman lodged a complaint at a police post on February 3 after her 12-year-old son went missing upon her return from work. She met another woman whose two sons were also missing, police sources added.