Gurgaon woman terrorised in road rage incident: Accused rammed the car, threatened her

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Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly ramming their car into a woman’s vehicle in Gurgaon, behaving indecently, and threatening to circulate a video of her on social media following a road rage incident on the Rajiv Chowk flyover, police said.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Kamal Verma (22), a resident of Nahra village in Sonipat, and Sujal Verma (29), a resident of Bakhtawarpur, Delhi. Police have also impounded the car involved in the incident.
The Rajiv Chowk flyover is a critical transit point on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (National Highway-48) that serves as a vital multi-directional hub linking Old and New Gurgaon by connecting major arteries like Sohna Road and Civil Lines.
According to police, the incident took place around 8.10 pm on Saturday (June 6).
The complainant alleged that a speeding car approaching from behind hit multiple vehicles on the flyover before crashing into her car. When she confronted them, the occupants allegedly hurled abuses, made indecent gestures, and threatened to kill her while damaging her vehicle, police said.
A complaint was filed at the Sadar Police Station on Sunday. Based on the allegations, an FIR was registered against the two men and four other suspects. The accused were booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to rash driving, sexual harassment and assault, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, mischief causing damage, and criminal intimidation with threat to cause death.
“During questioning, the accused told the police that they were travelling from Delhi to Manesar. They claimed an argument broke out following the collision, which quickly escalated, leading them to abuse and threaten the woman,” a Gurgaon Police spokesperson said.
Police said the two men have a prior criminal record. They were previously named in an FIR in Sonipat for obstructing a public way and using abusive language in a public place.
“The accused were produced before a city court on Monday and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway; we will nab the other four accused soon,” the spokesperson added.
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