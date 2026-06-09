Gurgaon woman terrorised in road rage incident: Accused rammed the car, threatened her

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly ramming their car into a woman’s vehicle in Gurgaon, behaving indecently, and threatening to circulate a video of her on social media following a road rage incident on the Rajiv Chowk flyover, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Kamal Verma (22), a resident of Nahra village in Sonipat, and Sujal Verma (29), a resident of Bakhtawarpur, Delhi. Police have also impounded the car involved in the incident.

The Rajiv Chowk flyover is a critical transit point on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (National Highway-48) that serves as a vital multi-directional hub linking Old and New Gurgaon by connecting major arteries like Sohna Road and Civil Lines.