Gurgaon: Woman dies by suicide; husband held for dowry death

Three days after a 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in her house at Chandu village in Gurgaon, the police on Friday said they have arrested her husband and booked him on the charge of dowry death. Police had initially registered a case of murder against her husband.

According to the police, on Tuesday, the Budhera police post under Rajendra Park area received information that a woman had died by suicide. The woman hailed from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

A day later, on Wednesday, her brother lodged a police complaint stating that his sister had eloped with a man from a neighbouring village on May 1 earlier this year and both got married and settled in Chandu village in Gurgaon, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal said. “In the complaint, the victim’s family suspected that her husband had strangled her to death,” the ACP added. After the post-mortem, a case of murder was registered against the accused and a team from Budhera police post arrested Anuj Gangwar, who works at a private company, police said.

According to the police, they found that there was marital discord and the couple had frequent fights over the accused earning a meagre income. “The accused used to beat his wife and they had several altercations. Though initially it was suspected that she was murdered, a probe found that the woman had committed suicide,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, said. “The victim’s family also alleged that her husband had been harassing her for dowry and coaxing her to ask her family for money and due to this duress, she died. After a probe, we have added Section 304-B (dowry death) to the FIR,” the officer added.

Police said the accused was taken on one day police remand on Thursday and will be produced in a district court on Friday.