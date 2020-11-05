Gurgaon: 26-year-old woman critical after three men on bike shoot at her, police say bid to loot

Police said they were heading towards Sector 40 when they were attacked around 11.15 pm on Tuesday. (Express photo)

Three men on a motorcycle allegedly shot at a 26-year-old woman while she was with a friend in his car in Gurgaon’s Sector 65 on Tuesday night.

Police suspect the men intended to loot the duo and attacked them when they refused to roll down their windows. They said the woman, whose family is from Chhattisgarh, is critical and on ventilator support.

Police said Pooja Sharma and her friend Sagar Manchanda (30) were heading towards her home in Sector 40 when they were attacked around 11.15 pm on Tuesday.

In his complaint, Manchanda said Sharma and he, colleagues at a multinational company in Gurgaon, had gone out for dinner around 8 pm on Tuesday, after which they went for a drive in his car towards Sector 65, where he had booked a flat.

After showing the flat to Sharma, the two were heading towards Sector 40, with Sharma driving the car, when, around 50 metres before Golf Course Extension Road, they spotted three men on a bike, wearing masks, approaching them from the wrong side of the carriageway. Seeing them, Pooja slowed down, Manchanda said in his complaint.

“Two men got off the bike and came towards our car, with one of them going to Pooja’s side and the other to my side. Both of them took out pistols and signalled to us to roll down the windows,” he said.

When Sharma and Manchanda did not follow their directions, the man standing on Manchanda’s side allegedly moved to the front of the car and shot at the windshield, but missed

Though the bullet did not hit Manchanda, Sharma tried to drive away, said the complaint. It was when she did this that the man standing on her side shot at her through the window, with the bullet hitting her in the head.

Manchanda said the three then fled on their bike.

“After that, I immediately went from my seat to the driver’s seat from inside the car itself, and drove towards Medanta Hospital… while sitting on her legs,” he stated.

Police officials said Manchanda resorted to driving in this manner for fear of aggravating her injuries if he shifted her.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 65 police station in Gurgaon under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code as well as relevant sections of the Arms Act.

“Our preliminary investigation suggests this is a case of loot, but it could be of enmity as well. The woman has sustained a gunshot injury to her head… she is critical and on the ventilator as of now. The matter is being investigated,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said, “We are going through footage captured by CCTV cameras and are trying to identify the accused. Our teams are working on the case and we hope to make some arrests soon.”

