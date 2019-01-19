Gurgaon: Woman shot dead, colleague names ‘boyfriend’ in FIR

A 23-year-old woman, who worked at a bar in Delhi, was found shot dead near Gurgaon’s Khushboo Chowk Friday morning.

According to the FIR, her colleague, who is the complainant in the case, has accused the victim’s “boyfriend” for the crime.

Police said the woman, who hailed from Karnal, had earlier registered a case of rape against him and the matter is currently in court.

“It appears she has been shot in the head and chest. A case has been registered under section 302 (murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act, at DLF Phase 1 police station. The matter is under investigation,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

In the FIR, the complainant has stated that the accused called up the victim around 2 am, after she had finished her shift at the bar, and asked her to meet him in Gurgaon.

The complainant accompanied her to the city in a cab, where the accused met them with a friend, and the four of them “went to eat momos”.

Following this, they went to the victim’s accommodation in Phase 3, where the accused tried to convince her as well as her mother and sister to withdraw the rape case registered against him.

“When her mother refused, the four of us went back to the car and drove to Khushboo Chowk where, after travelling a little ahead on Faridabad road, (the accused) stopped the car, forced (the victim) out of the vehicle and said that if you do not take back the rape case, I will shoot you,” the FIR read.

When the woman refused to give in, the accused “started shooting her with his revolver”, stated the complainant, adding that “I got off the car and ran away out of fear”.

The complainant claims to have rushed to the victim’s mother and sister, and confided in them about the incident, following which they approached police.

Doctors who conducted the post-mortem said the victim had sustained “multiple bullet injuries”.

“The victim had five gunshot wounds on her body… The fatal wound hit her on the back,” the report stated.

“The bullets are of two different kinds, which indicates that they were fired from two different weapons — most likely by at least two persons, if not more,” the report added.