Gurgaon: Woman runs away with baby, arrested

A woman who worked in the housekeeping department at a private Gurgaon hospital was arrested Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old child, said police.

According to a police officer, the accused hails from Bihar and lives in Gurgaon’s Om Nagar, around 1.5 km from the child’s house.

“The child’s mother approached us around noon, claiming that he had been abducted from outside his home. A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and a probe initiated,” said PRO of Gurgaon police Subhash Boken.

CCTV footage showed the woman abducting the child, following which he was rescued. Sources said that it is suspected the accused intended to sell the child.