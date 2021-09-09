Gurgaon: Woman ‘kidnapped, raped, drugged’ by former employer

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped in Gurgaon on Tuesday night. When she tried to resist, the accused gave her an intoxicant and assaulted her with a knife, police said.

She suffered minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable.

According to the police, the woman worked as a lab technician in the city till recently. She was let go from her job in July. Police said the accused is the director of the lab, where she formerly worked.

A police official, privy to the investigation, said, “according to the complainant, the accused called her to Wazirabad on the pretext of discussing something and forcefully took her to an isolated place in Badshahpur in his car. She tried to get off the car and resisted his advances. He then sexually assaulted her. When she tried to resist, he gave her an intoxicant and attacked her with a knife. She started yelling, following which some passersby gathered and rescued her and informed the police. The accused managed to escape.”

The police said, according to the complainant, when she worked as a lab technician in July 2020, the lab director had filmed her while she was changing clothes. “She alleged that he had threatened to make the video viral and raped her multiple times. She also said that when she became pregnant, the accused forced her to get an abortion. We are verifying the allegations. The woman suffered injuries in the abdomen and was rushed to a private hospital. Her condition is stable. We are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” said another police officer on the condition of anonymity.

An FIR was lodged at Sector 53 police station on Tuesday night under IPC sections 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison etc), 354 C (voyeurism), 365 (kidnapping), 376 (2) (N) (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation).