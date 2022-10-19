scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Gurgaon: Woman found dead in suitcase was strangled, had burn marks

Sources said as per the preliminary findings, the woman had burn marks, possibly inflicted with a cigarette butt. A police officer, said, “A part of her skin on her right arm, which may have been a tattoo or mark, had been cut off possibly by the murderer, to avoid any identification.”

There are some burn marks on her buttocks. Several teams are working to trace the accused. (Representational/File)

A day after the body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase near IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon, police said a preliminary post-mortem has found she was strangled to death and had injuries in her private parts.

Sources said as per the preliminary findings, the woman had burn marks, possibly inflicted with a cigarette butt. A police officer, said, “A part of her skin on her right arm, which may have been a tattoo or mark, had been cut off possibly by the murderer, to avoid any identification.”

SHO Haresh Kumar said, “The woman is yet to be identified. The post-mortem was conducted and as per preliminary report, it has been found that she was strangled to death. There are some injuries on private parts suggesting sexual assault, but it will be confirmed after the final report is received.

There are some burn marks on her buttocks. Several teams are working to trace the accused. The spot where the suitcase was found does not have a CCTV.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

A doctor, who conducted the autopsy, said, “The woman’s neck had been compressed. There are injuries in private parts. We have sent swabs to the forensic lab.”

Police said an FIR had been registered against unidentified accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of an autorickshaw driver who had spotted the suitcase.

More from Delhi

In the FIR, Sunil Kumar said that around 3 pm on Monday, he was waiting at a footover bridge near IFFCO Chowk when he noticed a maroon suitcase lying abandoned at a turning near a petrol pump. “I went close to inspect and found that the suitcase was quite heavy. I found it suspicious and reported the matter to police. A police team arrived and opened the suitcase and found the dead body of a woman inside…,” said Kumar in the police complaint.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 05:26:15 am
Next Story

BSF: 3 times more drones spotted along Pakistan border in Punjab this year

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement