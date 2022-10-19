Gurgaon: Woman found dead in suitcase was strangled, had burn marks

A day after the body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase near IFFCO Chowk in Gurgaon, police said a preliminary post-mortem has found she was strangled to death and had injuries in her private parts.

Sources said as per the preliminary findings, the woman had burn marks, possibly inflicted with a cigarette butt. A police officer, said, “A part of her skin on her right arm, which may have been a tattoo or mark, had been cut off possibly by the murderer, to avoid any identification.”

SHO Haresh Kumar said, “The woman is yet to be identified. The post-mortem was conducted and as per preliminary report, it has been found that she was strangled to death. There are some injuries on private parts suggesting sexual assault, but it will be confirmed after the final report is received.

There are some burn marks on her buttocks. Several teams are working to trace the accused. The spot where the suitcase was found does not have a CCTV.”

A doctor, who conducted the autopsy, said, “The woman’s neck had been compressed. There are injuries in private parts. We have sent swabs to the forensic lab.”

Police said an FIR had been registered against unidentified accused under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of an autorickshaw driver who had spotted the suitcase.

In the FIR, Sunil Kumar said that around 3 pm on Monday, he was waiting at a footover bridge near IFFCO Chowk when he noticed a maroon suitcase lying abandoned at a turning near a petrol pump. “I went close to inspect and found that the suitcase was quite heavy. I found it suspicious and reported the matter to police. A police team arrived and opened the suitcase and found the dead body of a woman inside…,” said Kumar in the police complaint.