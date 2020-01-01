Gurgaon: Woman found dead in OYO room, murder case registered

The woman is survived by her nine-year-old son and husband. (Representational Image) The woman is survived by her nine-year-old son and husband. (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old woman was found dead in a room at an OYO Townhouse in Gurgaon’s Sector 47 late Monday night. Police said a case of murder has been registered.

Police said people at the establishment called them around 8 pm Monday, and claimed that a woman in one of the rooms had locked the door from the inside and was not responding to their calls.

“Police personnel reached the spot and broke open the door. The woman was found dead on the bed. She was lying on her stomach and there were no external injuries. Only a post-mortem will confirm the actual cause of death,” said Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Boken.

Police said the woman hailed from Bhiwani and was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon.

She is survived by her nine-year-old son and husband. The two had been married 10 years. She had started working in Gurgaon six months ago.

“Officials at the establishment said she had checked in last evening with two men. They were not present in the room when her body was found, but they have since been traced and are being questioned,” said Boken.

“A case of murder under IPC Section 302 has been registered at the Gurgaon Sadar police station against unknown persons. CCTV footage is being scanned and the woman’s body has been sent for an autopsy,” he said.

When contacted, an OYO spokesperson said, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident. Guest safety is of paramount importance to OYO. As the matter is under investigation, we stand ready to support law enforcement authorities in their investigation.”

