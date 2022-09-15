‘Could have died… criminals having a free run’: Gurgaon woman who fell off auto while resisting phone snatching bid

A 40-year-old woman suffered injuries after she fell off a moving autorickshaw while resisting a phone snatching bid by a motorcyclist near a Metro station in Gurgaon. Police said the accused is yet to be arrested.

Police said the woman works as a manager at a private company in Cross Point Mall in sector 28, Gurgaon. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday, around 9.30 pm, when the woman took an autorickshaw from the road opposite her workplace and was heading to her house in sector 56.

The woman, requesting anonymity, told The Indian Express, “Just like my daily routine, I got free from work around 9.30 pm and took an auto for my home. In the auto, I was listening to music on my AirPods. As I reached near the sector 42-43 rapid metro station on Golf Course road, a person riding a white motorcycle and wearing a helmet suddenly arrived from the left side of the auto and snatched the iPhone from my hand. I tried to resist and ward him off, but in the ensuing chaos, I fell from the auto. According to commuters and passersby, I flipped twice and fell on the road before falling unconscious. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist escaped with my phone.”

She added that she regained consciousness after a few minutes and told the auto driver to drop her to her house.

“My family then rushed me to a private hospital. I have suffered several injuries… internal bleeding, blood clots, an eye injury, both knees and left shoulder are bruised. I am facing slight discomfort in vision as I have suffered an eye socket fracture. I feel lucky to have survived. If a vehicle was coming from behind, I would have been killed… the city is quite unsafe and snatchers have a free run. I cross that stretch daily at night and there is hardly any police patrolling,” she said, adding that she was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing treatment for three days.

A police officer said, “The incident took place on Sunday night. The complainant was declared unfit for statement at the time. Her statement was recorded on Wednesday and an FIR was registered. We are conducting a probe and checking CCTVs in the area to identify the accused.”

Police said an FIR was registered against the unidentified accused under section 379-B (snatching) of Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station on Wednesday.