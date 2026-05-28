Woman found dead at in-laws’ house in Gurgaon, husband among 5 booked for dowry death

A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her marital residence in Gurgaon’s Pataudi area, following which police registered a dowry death case against her husband and four relatives based on a complaint filed by her family. (Representative image)

A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her marital residence in Gurgaon’s Pataudi district on Tuesday, following which police registered an FIR against her husband and four of his relatives on dowry death charges based on a complaint by the victim’s family.

According to the complaint filed by Dhor Singh, a resident of Palwal district, his daughter Sonia (alias Somwati) married Sahil (27) in 2020.

Singh alleged that his son-in-law began physically assaulting Sonia a year after their marriage after she discovered her husband’s ‘extramarital affair’. He also claimed Sahil’s family allegedly supported him.

The victim’s family had earlier filed a complaint regarding the harassment at Hailey Mandi police post three years ago. However, a compromise was reached and Sonia returned to live with her in-laws. According to the FIR, the alleged mistreatment and physical assaults resumed shortly thereafter.