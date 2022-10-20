Woman’s body found in suitcase in Gurgaon: Husband held for murder

Two days after the body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase near IFFCO Chowk on National Highway 48, police Wednesday said her husband was arrested for allegedly murdering her after a fight.

Police said the woman was identified as a 20-year-old from Uttar Pradesh. According to police, the couple got married in February 2021, after which they moved to a rented accommodation in Gurgaon, adding that the accused worked as a helper in a private company.

A police officer said, “The accused said that after marriage, the couple had frequent altercations over her demands for TV, mobile etc.”

Police said on October 17 around 11.30 pm, the couple had a fight, following which he allegedly strangled her to death at their house. “At the time of the incident, their one-year-old daughter was also at home. The following morning, he purchased a suitcase and stuffed the body in it. He went to IFFCO Chowk in an e-rickshaw and dumped the suitcase in the bushes near a petrol pump,” said Preet Pal, ACP, crime.

Police said the husband purchased the suitcase from a shop near his home.

“After killing her, he cut a part of her skin from her right forearm, which had his name tattooed, to avoid being identified. He also disrobed her to avoid identification by clothes,” said a police officer.

Police said since the body was unidentified, they relied on local intelligence sources to identify her and trace the accused. “The e-rickshaw driver was traced and he informed that he picked up passengers near (the accused’s home) at the time of the incident. Several teams then branched out and solved the case. The accused’s plan was to keep a low profile and tell neighbours that his wife had gone to her parents’ house in UP,” said a police officer.

On October 17 around 3 pm, an autorickshaw driver, who was at a foot-over bridge near IFFCO Chowk, noticed a maroon suitcase lying abandoned at a turning near a petrol pump. In the FIR, he said that when he went close to inspect, he found that the suitcase was heavy and informed police. A police team opened the suitcase and found the body.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 and 201. The preliminary report Tuesday found that the woman was strangled to death. “It is not certain if the woman had burn marks. The marks could be due to a skin infection. It is part of the investigation,” said a police officer.