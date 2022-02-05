Gurgaon: Woman arrested for conspiring to kill brother-in-law

A 35-year-old woman and her accomplice were arrested for allegedly killing her brother-in-law in Gurgaon on Friday.

Ikrar Husain (47), a driver working at a scrap yard in Sikanderpur and a resident of Delhi, was found dead in the busher near Khushboo chowk on Gurgaon-Faridabad Road on February 1. Autopsy revealed that he was strangled to death. Following the complaint of his brother, a case was registered at Sushant Lok police station.

The police said the plan was formulated by Gulshan, Ikrar’s sister-in-law. She roped in one Nahim Alvi, aka Musraf, who worked with her at her scrap shop, to execute the murder.

Subhash Boken, the spokesperson of Gurgaon police, said, “The woman said that she and her husband had gotten separated as Ikrar interfered in their affairs. She added that for two years, because of his interference, her husband had moved to Manesar for work and rarely visited her. She claimed that the victim was responsible for the separation as he used to take him out for drinks frequently.”

The police said that two months ago, the victim had a fight with Gulshan at her shop. “She said that she had started to detest her brother-in-law and blamed him for her marital discord. She planned the murder so that she could move in with her husband again. She reached out to her colleague Nahim, who agreed to assist her,” Boken added.

On the day of the incident, Nahim took the victim on a motorcycle on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road and strangled him with the victim’s muffler, the police said.

The crime branch, Sector 40, arrested the duo from South City-1. The victim’s tiffin box, mobile phone and the motorcycle were recovered.