Gurgaon: Wife of additional sessions judge succumbs to injuries, son critical

Mahipal, the accused unexpectedly opened fire on them with his service revolver while the wife and son were returning after shopping. ( Photo: Sakshi Dayal) Mahipal, the accused unexpectedly opened fire on them with his service revolver while the wife and son were returning after shopping. ( Photo: Sakshi Dayal)

Hours after she was shot by her husband’s personal security officer, Ritu (37), wife of additional district and sessions judge, Krishan Kant Sharma, succumbed to her injuries on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

“The judge’s wife passed away during the night. Her son is still admitted at the hospital and is critical.” Said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

Both Ritu and her 18-year-old son Dhruv were admitted to Medanta – The Medicity Saturday evening. While Ritu was shot twice – once in the abdomen and once in her shoulder and Dhruv was shot thrice – twice in the head and once in the shoulder.

The incident occurred at Unitech Arcadia, a busy market in Gurgaon’s Sector 49, around 3 pm, in broad daylight. According to police, Ritu and Dhruv had gone to the market to purchase some goods, and the accused, Mahipal, was escorting them. It was while they were returning to the car after completing their shopping that he unexpectedly opened fire on them with his service revolver.

Mahiapl, a 32-year-old head constable hailing from Mahendragarh, had fled the scene in the car following the incident and was arrested from near Gwal Pahari on Gurgaon-Faridabad road a couple of hours later. He had been with the family for the last 1.5 years, police said.

Both the injured were rushed first to Park hospital, from where they were referred to Medanta – The Medicity. While Ritu has passed away, her son is still battling for his life at the hospital, with doctors fearing that, even if he survives, he could have some kind of disability for the rest of his life.

