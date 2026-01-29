Gurgaon: Water supply restored in new sectors along Dwarka Expressway after leakage in pipeline plugged

Last week, a similar breach in a master water pipeline near Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road disrupted traffic, though repairs were completed in about 11 hours.

Leakage detected in a key master water pipeline near Sector 88 in Gurgaon was plugged on Wednesday, providing much relief to residents in new sectors along Dwarka Expressway who have been facing disruptions in water supply since Monday.

The leakage, detected on Monday evening, occurred in a 1600 mm master water pipeline originating from the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Chandu Budhera — a facility that supplies more than half the city’s water requirement — which serves residential societies in sectors 81 to 99 and Sector 37. According to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials, the leak was fixed on Wednesday.

Officials said that the leakage happened after a joint in the pipeline came apart due to contraction caused by temperature variations, a recurring issue with large-diameter mild steel pipelines laid horizontally and connected through joints.