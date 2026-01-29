Gurgaon: Water supply restored in new sectors along Dwarka Expressway after leakage in pipeline plugged

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Leakage detected in a key master water pipeline near Sector 88 in Gurgaon was plugged on Wednesday, providing much relief to residents in new sectors along Dwarka Expressway who have been facing disruptions in water supply since Monday.
The leakage, detected on Monday evening, occurred in a 1600 mm master water pipeline originating from the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Chandu Budhera — a facility that supplies more than half the city’s water requirement — which serves residential societies in sectors 81 to 99 and Sector 37. According to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials, the leak was fixed on Wednesday.
Officials said that the leakage happened after a joint in the pipeline came apart due to contraction caused by temperature variations, a recurring issue with large-diameter mild steel pipelines laid horizontally and connected through joints.
The leak was initially supposed to be plugged by 4am on Tuesday, but the GMDA at the time said that “prevailing weather conditions (rain and waterlogging) are posing challenges; however, teams remain on the ground and are working continuously to resolve the issue at the earliest. Water supply to sectors 81–99 and Sector 37 remains temporarily suspended and will be restored immediately upon completion of repairs.”
For the last two days, residents in the affected sectors were left reliant on groundwater from borewells supplied by a tanker. “The sectors 88-99 were particularly affected over the last two days. They had to rely on tankers which charged anywhere from 14 to 30 paise per litre, depending on the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) content, which they source from borewells in the area. There was no other option,” said Sunil Sareen, deputy convenor of the Dwarka Expressway-Gurugram Development Association.
This marks the third breach in key pipelines in recent weeks across Gurgaon. Last week, a similar breach in a master water pipeline near Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road disrupted traffic, though repairs were completed in about 11 hours. Earlier this month, a leak at the Chandu Budhera plant took nearly five days to fix and affected several sectors across the city.
