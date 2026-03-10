Gurgaon wall collapse: Seven labourers killed, four injured as under-construction STP wall crashes

Seven migrant labourers were killed and at least four others were injured when a wall under construction at a sewage treatment plant (STP) site caved in, triggering a soil collapse that buried them under the rubble, in Signature Global society at Sidhrawali village in the district, late Monday evening, officials said.
Speaking to the Indian Express, Gurgaon civil defence Chief Warden Mohit Sharma said the incident occurred around 7 pm while the police control room received information about it at around 9.30pm.
“The rescue operations were complete last night. We roped in police, fire teams, the SDRF and the NDRF. The Manesar DCP and local SDM were present.”
A group of at least 15 labourers, employed by a private contractor for the STP work in the upcoming residential project, were working at the site when the concrete retention wall gave way, leading to a massive cave-in at the basement level.
“Upon receiving information, a team from the Bilaspur police station reached the spot immediately. Police coordinated with the district administration, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to launch a rescue operation, which continued until approximately 3:30 am on Tuesday. Earth-moving equipment was used to clear the rubble, and the trapped individuals were extricated and shifted to the nearest hospital.
Of those rescued, seven were declared dead, while four sustained injuries and were admitted for treatment”, a police spokesperson said.
The deceased have been identified as: Shiv Shankar, resident of Banihara; Parmeshwar Mehto, resident of Hondai; Mangal Mehto, resident of Hathi Binda; Bhagirath Gope, resident of Pohita, Jamshedpur; Satish, resident of Burka Jadthal Nagar, Bharatpur; Sanjeev Gope, resident of Pohita, Jamshedpur; and Dhananjay Mehto
The four injured are: Indrajeet, Chhotelal, and Shivkam Chaudhary, who are residents of Nepal; and Deendayal Sharma, a resident of Bandikui. They were rushed to a hospital in Bhiwadi, where their condition was described as stable though under observation.
Police teams have contacted the families of the deceased and injured to inform them about the incident. Bodies have been handed over after necessary formalities. Officials said if families lodge complaints, an FIR would be registered and legal action initiated against those found responsible.
A detailed investigation is under way into all aspects of the incident, police said.
The Indian Express reached out to Signature Global for a comment, whose representative said their teams reached the spot late at night and will be issuing a statement soon.
