Gurgaon wall collapse: Seven labourers killed, four injured as under-construction STP wall crashes

Rescue personnel carry out an operation after an under-construction wall collapsed on Monday, in Gurugram, late Monday. PTI

Seven migrant labourers were killed and at least four others were injured when a wall under construction at a sewage treatment plant (STP) site caved in, triggering a soil collapse that buried them under the rubble, in Signature Global society at Sidhrawali village in the district, late Monday evening, officials said.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Gurgaon civil defence Chief Warden Mohit Sharma said the incident occurred around 7 pm while the police control room received information about it at around 9.30pm.

“The rescue operations were complete last night. We roped in police, fire teams, the SDRF and the NDRF. The Manesar DCP and local SDM were present.”