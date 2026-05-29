35% voters mapped with 2002 rolls, SIR preparation phase to begin in Gurgaon from June 5

Over 35% of Gurgaon’s 15.55 lakh registered voters have been mapped so far under the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 exercise, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said on Friday while announcing a district-wide campaign for revision of electoral rolls.
Addressing mediapersons, Singh said the qualifying date for the revision exercise has been fixed as July 1, making people who turn 18 on or before that date eligible for voter registration.
“Gurgaon district currently has 15,55,039 registered voters, of which 5,46,970 (35.17%) have already been mapped. This figure is expected to rise during the upcoming enumeration process,” he added.
Based on a preliminary review of the district’s four Assembly constituencies, 251 new polling stations have been proposed in addition to the existing 1,504. Separate polling stations are also being planned in group housing societies and high-rise residential complexes, Singh said.
He added that the initial phase of the campaign will run from June 5 to 14, during which booth level officers (BLOs), electoral registration officers and booth level agents of political parties will undergo training on electoral roll revision guidelines and procedures.
Following this, BLOs will make door-to-door visits to get voters’ enumeration forms filled, update voter photographs and collect signed forms. “Form 6 will be used for fresh voter registrations, while online applications can also be submitted through the Election Commission portal, voters.eci.gov.in,” Singh said.
Furthermore, rationalisation of all polling stations in the district will take place from June 14 to 26 to ensure that no booth has more than 1,200 voters and that no voter has to travel over 2 km to cast their vote. As far as possible, members of the same family and residents of a specific area will be assigned to a single polling station, Singh added.
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The draft electoral roll will be published on July 21, after which claims and objections can be filed till September 18. Notices will be issued to voters whose names are not included in the list.
Singh said voters born before July 1, 1987, must submit one valid identity document. Those born between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, will need one document of their own and one belonging to either parent, while applicants born after December 2, 2004, must furnish one personal document along with one document each from both parents.
“The timelines are sacrosanct. The SIR aims to ensure no eligible citizen is left out and no ineligible person is included,” Singh said.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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