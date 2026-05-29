35% voters mapped with 2002 rolls, SIR preparation phase to begin in Gurgaon from June 5

Singh said the qualifying date for the revision exercise has been fixed as July 1, making people who turn 18 on or before that date eligible for voter registration.

Over 35% of Gurgaon’s 15.55 lakh registered voters have been mapped so far under the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 exercise, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said on Friday while announcing a district-wide campaign for revision of electoral rolls.

Addressing mediapersons, Singh said the qualifying date for the revision exercise has been fixed as July 1, making people who turn 18 on or before that date eligible for voter registration.

“Gurgaon district currently has 15,55,039 registered voters, of which 5,46,970 (35.17%) have already been mapped. This figure is expected to rise during the upcoming enumeration process,” he added.

Based on a preliminary review of the district’s four Assembly constituencies, 251 new polling stations have been proposed in addition to the existing 1,504. Separate polling stations are also being planned in group housing societies and high-rise residential complexes, Singh said.