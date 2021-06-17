Gurgaon ramps up facilities for vaccination, oxygen and beds for children ahead of third wave

People above the age of 45 queue up for second dose of Covid vaccine, in Gurgaon, Haryana. (Express file photo by Abhinav Saha)

In anticipation of a third wave of Covid-19, Gurgaon’s health department and district administration is working to augment and strengthen the health infrastructure of the district, focussing especially on vaccination, oxygen supply, and the facilities available for children, who are being touted as the section of the population likely to be vulnerable in the third wave.

To this end, officials said a separate ward for children, with a capacity of 20 beds, has been set up at the Polyclinic in Sector 31.

“If there is a need, the Covid care centre at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium can be completely converted for children. Similarly, in the Covid care centre set up by M3M, 250 of 350 beds can be kept for adults and the remaining 100 for children. We have also directed all private hospitals to strengthen their PICU and NICU units,” said Gurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav at a virtual meeting with Union Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh on Thursday.

Officials, in the meeting, said two other areas of focus are oxygen supply and stepping up vaccination to ensure the district is prepared to battle and minimise the impact of a third wave.

On vaccination, Dr Yadav said efforts are underway to cover most of the population above the age of 18 in the next two months “so that even if a third wave comes, its impact on Gurgaon residents is less”. Officials said 51.6 percent of Gurgaon’s population has been vaccinated so far, and the pace will increase further with the arrival of the Sputnik vaccine.

“The Sputnik vaccine will be coming to Gurgaon soon. We are making efforts to procure it under CSR and ACP Foundation has assured help to us in this matter. The administration has arranged 15-20 deep freezers for the Sputnik vaccine and the team of Dr Reddy has also inspected them and expressed satisfaction. Efforts are on to vaccinate a maximum of the population at Gurgaon before the next wave,” said Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

Regarding oxygen supply, officials reassured that the district is completely prepared. Officials said apart from the six plants already set up by Maruti Suzuki India Limited – two at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, one each at the sub divisional hospitals in Pataudi and Sohna, and one each at ESI Hospital in Sector 9A and the other at ESI Hospital in Manesar – five more oxygen plants are being set up in the district under CSR.

“We are also setting up an oxygen cylinder bank with a capacity of 800 cylinders and an oxygen concentrator bank with a capacity of 700 concentrators, which will be made available to patients as per their need,” said Garg.

“Beds are empty now at most hospitals in Gurgaon. However, for the future, arrangements are being made for 700 more beds. Efforts are on to ensure that, with 48 hours’ notice, 300-400 oxygen beds can be made available,” he said.

Officials said all hospitals with more than 50 beds have also been directed to set up liquid oxygen plants or PSA based oxygen plants by June 30.

After seeing a surge in Covid cases for several weeks between mid-March and early May, Gurgaon has been seeing a dip in infections for the last few weeks. At present, the district has 302 active Covid cases, of which 284 are in home isolation.