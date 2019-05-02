Gurgaon: UrbanClap employee, aide dead in AC blast

A technician attached with UrbanClap, an online services portal, and his nephew died Wednesday afternoon when the compressor of an air conditioner they were servicing in a flat in Gurgaon burst. Police said they have not registered a case so far.

Advertising

According to police, the incident took place around 3.30 pm at a flat in Sare Homes in Sector 92. The victims have been identified as Ravi and his nephew, Mahesh, both of whom hailed from Rajasthan. The tenant of the apartment, who was also present at the time, was also injured and is undergoing treatment at Rockland Hospital in Manesar.

”A call was received regarding the matter around 4.30 pm. Both men died on the spot. Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary, and the postmortem will be conducted Thursday. The matter is being probed,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

UrbanClap, in a statement released Wednesday evening, said, “We are deeply saddened by a recent unfortunate incident that led to the demise of an AC technician registered with the company and his associate. This is a huge loss. We are with the victims’ families and are committed to supporting them in this difficult time.”