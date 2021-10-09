Student killed at Gurgaon university: Accused had an altercation with victim six months ago, say classmates

A day after a 21-year-old student of SGT University was shot dead allegedly by another college student on campus, classmates of the victim said the main accused, Pankhil alias Lucky, and the victim, Vinit Kumar, had an altercation over some issue six months ago.

Vinit, a fourth-year student of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), was shot dead on Friday afternoon near the parking area while walking to his hostel with a group of friends. Police have booked four students – Pankhil, Nitesh, Rahul and Himani – of the same university on murder charges.

Speaking to The Indian Express on Saturday, two classmates of the victim said Rahul and Nitesh had barged into class at 10.30 am on Friday and asked Vinit to come out for a discussion.

One of the students, requesting anonymity, said, “The accused entered the classroom and asked, ‘Where is Vinit?’ The teacher asked them to leave as class was going on. After class, Vinit suspected that the accused and their friends would pick up a fight with him and requested some friends to safely escort him to his hostel… Six months ago, the accused had a confrontation with Vinit, which was later sorted out.”

At the mortuary on Saturday, Vinit’s maternal uncle Nitin said he had never mentioned a dispute or rivalry with anyone. “He was a driven student, and soft spoken. He wanted to pursue higher studies and become a doctor. Recently, he visited his parents in Shamli and only returned to campus on Monday. We want police to arrest the culprits at the earliest. Students told us the assailants had some enmity with Vinit over his friendship with the accused woman. We are waiting for police to investigate,” he said.

Another relative, Alok Mishra, said as per CCTV footage of the incident, one of the accused confronted Vinit near A block parking and pushed him to the ground before allegedly shooting him from close range. “The footage is not very clear. The confrontation lasted only a minute or so before he was shot. He fell on the road and was quickly rushed to the college hospital in a car that was passing by,” he said.

According to the preliminary post-mortem, the victim suffered one gunshot wound in the abdomen area. His body was handed over to his relatives after the autopsy on Saturday afternoon.

Following the incident, students held a march on Friday night on campus and discussed additional security measures – deployment of bouncers outside hostels and increased surveillance – that the university must take.

A spokesperson for the university said a condolence meeting was held on Saturday for Vinit. “This is the first such incident that has happed on the university campus. We have spoken to the students. Security and vigil have been stepped up and we are conducting interviews to hire additional private security staff. More CCTVs are being installed on campus,” said the spokesperson.

In the FIR registered on Friday, a college student, who was an eyewitness, had stated that some of Vinit’s friends had intervened and tried to pull them apart during the confrontation when Nitesh suddenly held Vinit from behind. “In the ensuing chaos, Pankhil pulled out a gun and shot Vinit in the stomach,” he had alleged in the FIR.

“The campus is supposed to be a safe space. The fact that a student carried a gun easily and shot someone is chilling. We will request the university to beef up security,” said Vinit’s classmate.

Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, “Teams from the police station and crime branch are conducting raids to arrest the accused. We have obtained some leads and investigation is on. No one has been arrested so far.”