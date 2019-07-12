Underpass proposed near Islampur village

The lives of residents at Islampur village in Gurgaon’s Sector 38 will get easier with an underpass being proposed on the Gurgaon-Sohna Road. The village is situated on both sides of NH 248A, with people having to walk long distances to get to the other side.

The underpass was proposed by Haryana BJP vice-president and Badshahpur MP Rao Narbir Singh and accepted by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. Proposals for two underpasses were discussed by Singh and Gadkari — one at Islampur village, and the other at Vatika Chowk.

Singh visited Gadkari with a plan to make the Southern Peripheral Road signal-free. He informed him that heavy traffic is a problem on the road, and an elevated highway is under construction on the other side of Subhash Chowk and Badshapur village.

“Singh told Gadkari that these factors could cause severe traffic jams once the highway is completed, adding that an underpass would not only reduce traffic, but also make life simpler for residents,” sources said.