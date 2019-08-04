Gurgaon underpass opens 26 hrs later

Over 24 hours after the right-turn underpass at Gurgaon’s IFFCO Chowk was inundated under “around 5 feet” of water following heavy rainfall, the structure was cleared and re-opened to commuters on Saturday evening.

Officials from Bloom Companies LLC, the consultant allotted by NHAI for the underpass, said it was re-opened at 6 pm on Saturday. “The water was cleared Friday evening, but a lot of silt had gathered which needed to be removed manually… Around 20 labourers worked on this task, picking up silt and loading it onto tractors and dumpers. Additionally, since some of the silt had become liquid, like slush, we also roped in water tankers to wash it away,” said Saurabh Singhal, team leader and traffic transportation expert at Bloom.

The underpass, which was closed around 4 pm Friday following 32 mm of rainfall, was finally opened 26 hours later.

On Friday, officials said although the pumps inside the structure were operational, a sudden gush of water coming from Sikanderpur proved to be difficult to handle. Speaking to The Sunday Express Saturday, they said although the underpass has been re-opened, some work still remains to be done.

“The extension joint, part of which collapsed Friday evening, will also be repaired overnight by installing stiffeners,” said Singhal.

This is the second time in a month the underpass has been buried under water. On July 21, around “2-2.5 feet” of water collected inside it, following 2 mm of rainfall.

On Saturday, although some areas of Gurgaon like Farrukhnagar remained dry, others, including Manesar and Sohna, experienced 50 mm and 18 mm of rainfall respectively. Gurgaon city, however, experienced only 1 mm of rainfall.