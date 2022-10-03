One dead, another feared trapped as Gurgaon building collapses unexpectedly during demolition

One labourer died and another person is feared to be trapped under the rubble after an old factory in Gurgaon’s Udyog Vihar Phase-1 collapsed unexpectedly while it was being demolished Monday.

The Udyog Vihar fire station personnel received a rescue call in the morning stating that the building has come crashing down. According to news agency PTI, the incident happened around 8 am.

“A few labourers were carrying out demolition work at the building when the incident happened. As per preliminary information, the labourers are from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. One person has died and two have been rescued. One more labourer is believed to be stuck under the debris. Rescue operations are underway. NDRF and SDRF teams have reached the spot,” Gurgaon DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

According to the police, the demolition work in the three-storey building was going on since September 26 and two floors of the factory were torn down. The incident occurred when the roof of the last floor caved in, PTI reported.

“Prima facie, it has emerged that the demolition work of the building had been going on since last month. The exact reasons for the collapse are being probed. A probe committee has been formed. Initial information was that six labourers were at the site, of which two had gone out,” Yadav added.