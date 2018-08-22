Gurgaon: Two working at Royal Enfield, Google dead as bike crashes into barrier on Golf Course Road

The mangled remains of the motorcycle on which the two were travelling. The mangled remains of the motorcycle on which the two were travelling.

A 30-year-old marketing executive with Royal Enfield and a woman working with Google in Gurgaon died late Monday night after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a jersey barrier on Golf Course Road. According to police, the incident took place around 1 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The two were at Genpact Junction, on the side of the carriageway used by vehicles travelling towards Sector 56.

The dead have been identified as Kevin Martin, who hailed from Mumbai and was working as a marketing executive at Royal Enfield’s head office in Gurgaon’s Sector 32; and Anvita Kant, a 27-year-old engineer who hailed from Faridabad and had joined Google about a month ago. While Kant was residing in a PG accommodation in DLF5, Martin was staying in New Delhi, said police.

“The two were travelling on Golf Course road, with Martin driving the Bullet motorcycle and Kant riding pillion. The bike collided with a jersey barrier near the Genpact underpass,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon police.

“The front of the vehicle was completely shattered, indicating that they were probably travelling at a high speed. We suspect Martin lost control of the vehicle,” he said.

Police said Kant was thrown off the vehicle and landed around 50 meters away, while Martin was dragged with the motorcycle for around 25 meters.

“Although the woman does not seem to have been wearing a helmet, the driver was definitely wearing one. However, both died on the spot. The two were rushed to Paras Hospital in Gurgaon, where they were declared brought dead,” said assistant sub-inspector Sanjeev, the investigating officer.

“No FIR has been registered so far since there has not been any indication of foul play, but we are conducting further investigations.”

Risky stretch

The seven-kilometre long Golf Course road stretch, police say, is witness to perpetual overspeeding. This has been a bigger problem over the last two years, with three underpasses along the six-lane stretch opening their lanes to commuters, and leading to the stretch from Cyber City to AIT Chowk becoming signal-free.

“We are doing everything on our part. Checkpoints are set up in multiple parts of the city, manned by traffic police officers and personnel from police stations. Only yesterday, we set up checkpoints during the day on Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road,” said Hitesh Yadav, ACP (Traffic).

“But there will always be some gap between two checkpoints,” he said, adding that the responsibility then falls on motorists to obey the prescribed speed limit.

Another officer said that “at certain high-speed stretches, it is difficult for us also to deploy personnel throughout because we have to watch out for their safety as well”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App